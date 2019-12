Barataria man robbed of $40,000

File photo.

A Barataria man was robbed of a quantity of cash while sitting in his car early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was sitting in his Hyundai Elantra along Sixth Street, Barataria, at around 3.15 am when two men ordered him to hand over any valuables.

The men stole $40,000 in cash before running away.

The man called the police and investigators from the Barataria CID went to the scene.

Police are investigating.