Love Movement concert at Adam Smith Sq

THE Republic Bank and The Love Movement will present A Gift of Love concert at Adam Smith Square, Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain, on Saturday at 6 pm.

The concert will feature The Love Movement's family of choirs, including The Lights of Love Children's Choir which will perform music from the popular Disney Musical, Moana.

The senior choir will do a repeat of its Queen's Hall presentation of highlights from The Lion King, while the Youth Choir will take the audience back to the 50s era with a popular medley entitled 50s Christmas, said a media release.

The programme also includes a "sing-a-long" section to engage the audience with the well-loved carols and Christmas favourites.

The public is invited to bring along chairs, mats and blankets to participate in an evening of uplifting music for the entire family as the Gift of Love concert celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

