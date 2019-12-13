Bishop’s gets creative for Tobago Day

Bishop's High students show their limbo skills on Tobago Day last Thursday. - THA

A taste of Tobago is what the Bishop’s High School’s Social Sciences department delivered on December 4 at the school compound, as part of the annual Tobago Day celebrations.

Co-ordinator of the initiative, Anya Alleyne in a telephone interview with Newsday said approximately three years ago, the Social Sciences department decided it wanted to do something a little different.

“Usually in the past for Tobago Day, it wasn’t anything special, we would just have the assembly, someone would come and read about the history of Tobago House of Assembly…it was actually boring.

“We felt that as a department we should make it more fun for the students and we wanted them to participate in traditional Tobago things that some of them probably didn’t know about,” she said adding that this year, the team decided to expand it from just the Social Sciences department, including teachers from other departments.

The event included the school’s morning assembly, as Tobago was celebrated in song and dance, spoken word and speech band. The students also made cocoa balls and cocoa tea, from scratch, and drank it. Other activities included games of yesteryear, kite flying as well as crab racing. They also baked bread using a dirt oven and took part in African print head wrapping and got to go home with the head ties.

Alleyne said the students fully participated and are proudly keeping Tobago’s rich culture and history alive. She said they will again engage in the celebrations in 2020, this time opening it up to more student participation.