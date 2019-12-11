Same old is not an option

THE EDITOR: In Paramin, a busted WASA line has been gushing water for days with no attempt to repair the leak, yet there are warnings about wasting water.

I stopped to speak to a contractor about landslip repairs in Maracas, only to be presented with a copy of a police report about the contractor being threatened with death if he did not pay bandits money for security. He indicated that this practice is widespread and is becoming the norm. The Bourg Mulatresse field repair suffered a similar fate.

As chaos prevails, the opposition party is smelling an opportunity to once again have access to the country’s purse. There seems to be a feeling that if the PNM fails, the people will give the UNC a chance to fix things. This is despite the failure of both sides to do basic things like purchase adequate beds for our hospitals, pass effective laws to deal with people who threaten others for funding to conduct business or who squat on private and state property, and getting WASA to restore the roadway after repairs.

Rather than pass laws that allow for immediate judicial attention for gun-related crimes and threats to others, the Government and the Opposition both seem to think that it’s solely the police’s responsibility to ensure that communities are safe.

Instead of citizens living in fear of being caught power-washing their moss-covered walkways that have become hazards over the rainy season, it should be the bandits who should be afraid of touching an illegal firearm.

The reality is there is nothing anyone can say or do to make the core supporters of the two major political parties vote outside of their party. It is also fair to conclude that both parties are supported and encouraged by businesses that access government contracts at unrealistic prices and depend on these contracts for sustenance.

Similarly, there are many who depend on the party in power for state jobs and appointments to state boards, ambassadorial positions and to the Senate.

These people simply await their turn to continue a system of governance that sees the continued destruction of our coastline without much effort to address the problem.

The inability to reliably distribute water to less than one and a half million people over an island 70 miles long and 40 miles wide is common to both parties.

Many blindly support a party that with adequate resources could not ensure safety in our communities. These parties could not restructure the tourism and agricultural sectors to augment the income from the energy sector for country’s economic survival. In short, they are unable to fix TT and no matter how many times we vote them into government the trend will continue.

The good news is that there are more of us than blind supporters. We can end their reign.

If TT is to boast of safe communities, an economic plan that offers hope for our youths that are graduating from our many educational institutions, an effective and reliable judicial system, strong laws to deal with the many that threaten the peaceful existence of our citizens, and modern infrastructure anchored by an effective maintenance programme, then all citizens who are not blind supporters of the PNM and the UNC must come together and vote them out.

The DPTT is a political party that is accommodating everyone willing to save our nation. This is our chance to raise the required funds, supply the appropriate personnel and end the divisive politics that has plagued TT.

In early January, the DPTT will be making a public plea with systems in place for those willing to come on board to save TT. The option of another five years of high crime, corruption, poor infrastructure and poor government services is only possible if one votes along the traditional racial lines.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader, DPTT