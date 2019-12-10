Simmons, Da Silva centuries not enough

TT’s Keagan Simmons. -

KEAGAN Simmons and Joshua Da Silva both cracked centuries, but it was not enough to lead their respective teams to victories in round two of the Namalco/TT Cricket Board Under-23 50-Overs Cup, on Sunday.

At the National Cricket Centre, in Couva, Simmons cracked his second consecutive century of the tournament for the East/Tobago Leatherbacks. The Leatherbacks captain struck 119 to guide his team to 249/9 in 50 overs batting first against Central Flamingos. Simmons, who faced 132 balls and slammed seven fours and two sixes, was ably supported by Rivaldo Ramlogan who scored 38. Bowling for Flamingos, Dejourn Charles took 2/15 in three overs and Daniel Ramsawak grabbed 2/25 in ten overs.

In reply, a strong overall batting performance pushed Flamingos to 250/3 in 46.1 overs to win by seven wickets. Opener Crystian Thurton top scored with 73 off 57 balls with 12 fours as Flamingos bounced back from a six-wicket loss to North Masqueraders in round one. Nathaniel Ramcharitar (51), Charles (41) and Saiba Batoosingh (38 not out) were also among the runs.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Da Silva scored 106 for Masqueraders in a three-wicket loss to South Pavers. Da Silva’s hundred came off 116 deliveries and included six fours and three sixes. The other batsmen struggled to rotate the strike as Masqueraders posted a modest 216/7 in 50 overs. Kevon Surzano was the next best batsmen with 24 off 55 balls.

Jabari Mills snatched 3/30 in eight overs and Justyn Gangoo picked up 2/40 in ten overs for Pavers.

Former Naparima College student Cephas Cooper slammed 91 off 139 balls with nine fours to guide Pavers to a second straight win and closer to qualifying for the final. Pavers got to 217/7 in 47.1 overs with D Williams also contributing 33. Noah Law snatched 2/26 in eight overs and Mikkel Govia finished with 2/37 in ten overs, but Pavers still pulled off the victory.

The third and final preliminary round will be played on Wednesday from 2 pm with teams aiming for a place in the final at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday, at 2 pm.

Summarised Scores –

EAST/TOBAGO LEATHERBACKS 249/9 (50 overs) (Keagan Simmons 119, Rivaldo Ramlogan 38; Dejourn Charles 2/15, Daniel Ramsawak 2/25) vs CENTRAL FLAMINGOS 250/3 (46.1 overs) (Crystian Thurton 73, Nathaniel Ramcharitar 51, Dejourn Charles 41, Saiba Batoosingh 38 not out) Flamingos won by seven wickets

NORTH MASQUERADERS 216/7 (50 overs) (Joshua Da Silva 106, Kevon Surzano 24; Jabari Mills 3/30, Justyn Gangoo 2/40) vs SOUTH PAVERS 217/7 (47.1 overs) (Cephas Cooper 91, D Williams 33; Noah Law 2/26, Mikkel Govia 2/37) Pavers won by three wickets