New SGRC chairman, aldermen, still to be announced

Senator Khadijah Ameen speaks to reporters. - Angel Marcelle

Theer is no word yet as to who will be the next chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC).

Yesterday eight councillors were sworn in after winning their seats in the local government elections last week Monday. The UNC won the long-held PNM stronghold by five seats to three.

Deputy UNC political leader Khadijah Ameen, speaking after yesterday's swearing-in ceremony at the SGRC, only said two aldermen will be sworn in for the UNC and the PNM.

She said the new chairman and the aldermen will be named at a date to be announced by the Local Government Minister.