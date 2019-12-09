Clock tower erected in San Fernando

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, left, congratulated by former Senate President Michael J. Williams, 2nd from left, at the commissioning of an 18-foot high clock at the western end of Harris Promenade in San Fernando over the weekend. PHOTO COURTESY MAYOR’S OFFICE -

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and Michael Jay Williams of Timekeeper installed an 18-foot clock tower at Independence Avenue/Harris Promenade corner on Saturday morning.

The four-clock dial measures 4ft x 4ft on each side and will be illuminated at night. Timekeeper also placed a global positioning system (GPS) at the top which automatically resets the device after a power failure. Regrello, following Saturday’s timely installation, acknowledged Williams for his generous offering and dubbed the valuable contribution, “A Christmas gift to the people of San Fernando.”

According to Regrello, Williams offered to erect and maintain a clock in San Fernando approximately one month ago.

The city mayor accepted and used the past couple weeks to source an ideal location.

“We were trying to locate a space that was properly suited and we felt that next to the (San Fernando General) hospital was the best place to put it, as it’s a main hub,” he said. “It’s centrally located to aid people heading over to the hospital, the Magistrate’s Court, San Fernando Police Station, schools and other lawyer offices which are within close proximity.”