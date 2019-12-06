Fashion, craft at pop up market

Designers and artisans will bring their brands and products to the Grundlos Kollektiv, Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain, for the Fashion Arch Gallery's Christmas pop up on Sunday.

On offer will be fashion and accessories, personal care products and home decor items. Among those displaying products are Claudia Pegus, Silks by Miche, Koko Karibi, Vena, Zaveza and Wrap Crush with clothing and accessories for women; and 1ndividual with tees for men, said a media release.

For personal care, Amara Organics and Aviaire Body will offer organic body treats, while former University of Trinidad (UTT) fashion student designers Kaleen Sanois, Anthony Dinally and Chio will present a fashionable edge.

For the decorators, The Lush Kingdom will present Caribbean style home accessories, and Olive Art will add variety with hand-made handbags from St Vincent. And, for the children, there will be a relaunch of San Sarai – a children's brand from Shari Cumberbatch of Shop Shari.

A peek into designers' Carnival offering is also promised and will be on display, the release said.

The Fashion Arch Gallery is the event arm of The Fashion Arch, which aims to create a space where creativity is highlighted and promoted, as well as a home for local and regional fashion, art and culture.