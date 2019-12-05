UWI student farmers, entrepreneurs market success

Customers get their seasonal fruit and drink from ‘the Original Sorrel Man’ at the UWI farmers and entrepreneurial market - ANGELO_MARCELLE

STUDENT farmers and entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to sell their crops and products at UWI's St Augustine campus last month, in an exercise by the student guild to promote entrepreneurship.

The guild's farmers and entrepreneurial market attracted 14 student farmers and entrepreneurs to the Learning Resource Centre greens on November 21, when they sold a range of produce and products which included fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, baked goods, food, fresh drinks and craft items.

Buyers were also treated to oranges, celery, chives, pineapple, watermelon, sorrel, ornamental plants, succulents, pastries, chains and bracelets.

Leading the initiative was the guild's Faculty of Food and Agriculture representative Grafton Dick, who, in an interview with Business Day, said the purpose of the event was to help students to promote themselves.

"The aim of the event was such that student farmers and entrepreneurs could get a platform on the St Augustine campus to ply their trade and also get a wider clientele," Dick said.

The effort was also aimed at making fresh produce available to students.

"I wanted the campus population to get the opportunity to purchase from these (student) vendors. Through this they would be afforded access to fresh food, drinks and fruits without having to leave campus."

A similar event was held in 2018 by Brandon Abraham, his predecessor. Dick sought to reinvent the initiative with a stronger focus on entrepreneurship.

"The previous faculty representative did something similar, but his... was more focused on student farmers. This year, I tried to include entrepreneurs as well, because they might not be as well-known and are now starting up. They also have school, which means they may not always have time for their business, so I gave them the opportunity to sell."

When he started planning the event in September, Dick said there was an outpouring of interest when flyers and invitations were sent out for students to participate.

"It was not that hard (to get vendors). Initially, when it (the invitation) went out, a lot of people were excited, and they jumped on it. They were all for it."

Despite some urging to charge student vendors, Dick opted to have them participate for free, as the event was UWI Guild-funded.

"This was my way of allowing them the opportunity to make back something through the guild. I don't see why I would have charged the student vendors to participate."

Although he could not give sales figures for the student vendors, as each had their own input costs, he did say the event was profitable, as most of them sold out.

"What I would say, if their intended target was to sell out, then they hit their target, because they sold out."

He said the exercise would have helped the student vendors.

"I think the value of entrepreneurship, to UWI students would be character. People, besides having a university education, through being an entrepreneur would gain life experience and knowledge that other students wouldn't necessarily gain."

He also said entrepreneurship is a platform for self-exploration.

"Most of them would be expressing what they like doing. You have to like it if you're doing it."

He would like the university to provide more platforms giving student entrepreneurs work opportunities.

"I think the UWI can, legitimately, make a platform for student entrepreneurs and allow them the opportunity to be vendors for events that they (UWI) have."

Belizean Jihane Habet, a fourth-year student majoring in nutrition and dietetics, sold pastries at the market.

She said, "I think the market was really good, not just for me, but for the other student entrepreneurs. I think it was an excellent initiative for us."

Habet started baking in her mother's catering business in Belize.

She also said the market helped supplement her income.

"As students we don't all have the opportunity to have full-time jobs, so it was nice to know that there's that support for our drive to entrepreneurship."