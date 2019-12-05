Rambharat: Cedros may become 24-hour facility

Clarence Rambharat

ACTING Leader of Government Business in the Senate Clarence Rambharat said consideration is being given to turning the Cedros District Health Centre into a full 24-hour facility.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked about pleas by Cedros residents to have the centre opened on a 24-hour basis.

Rambharat, responding on behalf of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, said the facility currently offers a 24-hour accident and emergency service.

“However serious consideration is being given to making available a full 24-hour service in Cedros. Of course that comes with the requirement for human and financial resources.”

He said the Health Minister was giving the idea active consideration and he will determine whether he has the human and financial resources to expand the service. He added that when the exercise if completed Deyalsingh will determine if the expansion is feasible, whether it can be phased in and whether he can offer particular 24-hour services above the accident and emergency department.

“That will be determined based in the availability of resources and the demand for specific services in Cedros.”