TOP leader calls for unity

Tobago Organisation of the People leader Ashworth Jack -

Leader of the Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP) Ashworth Jack is calling for unity on the Tobago landscape.

In addressing a One Tobago Voice mem­ber­ship meet­ing on Sunday at Rovanel’s Conference Centre in Bon Accord, Jack said unity is needed in Tobago at this time.

One Tobago Voice is led by Jack; political leader of the Tobago Forwards Christlyn Moore; and leader of the Platform of Truth (TPT) Hochoy Charles.

Jack said: “What is important for us is to understand where we are. What is important for us today is to look down the road and ask ourselves where we want to see Tobago in five years from now, in 15 years from now, a generation from now, and what is the best way to take Tobago to that new place.”

He said in Tobago so much time is spent "majoring in minor" that the bigger picture isn’t understood.

“It is because we understood that Tobago is bigger than any of the individuals here, that we need to put our differences aside and see Tobago as that goal that we must achieve together.”

Many people are asking about the involvement of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and its leader, Watson Duke, in One Tobago Voice, Jack responded. “When people ask about the absence of that other person, it is not for lack of trying, it is a lack of will. But not on our part.

“The big-fish-in-a-small-pond syndrome continues to be very pervasive in Tobago and that is what has caused Tobago to continue to lag behind. There are some bigger fish that we need to fry, bigger fish.”

What mattered, he said, was not One Tobago Voice or any of the leaders. It is about securing the future of Tobago so that future Tobagonians will not have to suffer the inconveniences currently being suffered. This is about us saying, let us pull together as Tobagonians, let us understand what is at stake and let us forget the foolish pride and prepare for a tomorrow that our children should be proud of."

He said in years to come, "Our children and grandchildren will be asking us, when this was happening, what were you doing?

"Sitting down worrying about who would become Chief Secretary – is that really the goal or is the goal to ensure that future generations – the both present and future generations of Tobagonians – are able to enjoy the benefits of their god-given resources.”

He said all that could come to naught if there is no proper leadership.

