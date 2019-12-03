Paria Fuel stops fuel supply to Unipet

Security officers at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre. FILE PHOTO

PARIA Fuel Trading Company will, from Tuesday, stop providing Unipet with fuel, a statement from the company said a short while ago.

However, the company assured that there was no shortage of fuel.

In the statement, Paria assured the public the decision will not affect the fuel available to motorists and that the country will continue to have a steady secure supply of fuel.

“Paria will make available to the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) the difference in the quantity of fuel required to meet the country’s full needs.

“NP will distribute the full supply so that the motoring public should see no disruption,” the statement said.

Paria said its decision to cut Unipet’s fuel supply was a consequence of the parties failing to renegotiate a supply agreement since April 2019.

It also said Unipet has defaulted on payments owed for September and October 2019 deliveries.

“Paria has had challenges receiving payment from Unipet in accordance with the agreed payment schedule; this failure to pay monies when due has the potential to affect Paria’s ability to procure fuel from its suppliers.

“Paria is willing to continue discussions with UNIPET to achieve a solution that is both safe and in the best interest of both companies and which minimises any disruption of supply to the local market,” the statement added.