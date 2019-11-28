Sinanan: ‘Not all Indians thief’

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told Sangre Grande, "Not all East Indians in politics are thieves."

He made this declaration at a PNM public meeting at the Unit Trust car park in the town on Thursday night.

He was rejecting allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC meeting there.

Sinanan, who is also a PNM deputy leader, claimed most of the honest East Indians in TT politics were to be found in the PNM. Describing Persad-Bissessar as "a lady in yellow," he said she had nothing positive to promise Sangre Grande, but only two fake bombshells about him.

He said the first was a claim that he stole a bridge in Sangre Grande and put it on land that he owns.

Sinanan said since last June, the Integrity Commission said he had done nothing wrong. Unlike many UNC members, he said, he could prove everything he lists on his declarations to the commission.

"I have nothing to hide.”

Sinanan dismissed Persad-Bissessar's reiterated claims of impropriety on his part in the construction of the Curepe Interchange. He recalled that in 2013, the PP served notice on Valsayn landowners about building the interchange for $540 million. Sinanan said that project collapsed under the PP because "two ministers had two horses in the race." He claimed one of those ministers was fired.

Saying he could declare all his assets, Sinanan challenged Persad-Bissessar to show how she was able to build her home in Palmiste between 2010 and 2015.

"This is the first country in the world the opposition leader's house bigger than the prime minister's house."

Sinanan said if Persad-Bissessar could not bring proof of her allegations against him, "You are Kamla-liar." He added, "I say: Go to hell."

He also showed PNM supporters that a Carib beer case could hold $2 million. Saying the PNM saved the country almost $1.9 billion in various infrastructure projects which floundered under the PP, he quipped, "It didn't have enough Carib case to put what they were thiefing in Grande."

Sinanan said Persad-Bissessar lowered the standards for senior counsel in TT.

Referring to the proposed Toco port, Sangre Grande hospital and highways that are already being built, Sinanan said the eastern seaboard of Trinidad is poised to take off under the PNM.