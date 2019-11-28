McDonald’s gearing up to support Heroes

Kalifa Duncan, Market Manager of McDonald’s Trinidad and Tobago -

THE Heroes Foundation will benefit from all sales of McDonald’s ‘Big Mac’ burgers during the restaurant’s 2019 ‘Great Day’ fundraiser this Friday. This was revealed on Monday in a release from marketing manager of McDonald’s TT Kalifa Duncan.

The annual McDonald’s TT Great Day began in 2011 and is held to raise funds to help charitable organisations. Since 2017, the foundation has been the selected beneficiary of the event.

Explaining why the foundation was selected for a third year Duncan said, “I believe this local organisation is playing a crucial role in mentoring our youths.” Established in 2002, the foundation is a registered NGO currently operating in 15 schools in areas such as Arima, Diego Martin, Siparia, Couva and Laventille. It aims to support youth development by creating Heroes Clubs in schools. The clubs organise youth mentorship programmes and activities. “Working with The Heroes Foundation, we recognise the importance of giving back. It is something that we need so very much especially in TT,” said Duncan.

The foundation’s CEO Najette Abraham said donations, such as McDonald’s, were key to the foundation’s efforts and big-brother/big-sister mentorship programmes.

“These mentorship programmes are for our youths who particularly need guidance. We believe that by giving our youths the opportunity to participate in initiatives which they may not have experienced otherwise, is a way to enhance skills, develop cultural change and contribute to society.”

She thanked McDonald’s for their contributions over the past three years. Dominic Datt, a former student of South East Port of Spain Secondary and a graduate of the foundation’s Youth Development Programme, said being a member of the foundation since 2010 has opened his eyes to social issues and how he could make a change.

Datt credited his days in the foundation to his future success.

“I left South East Port of Spain Secondary School with five CSEC passes and with the help of The Heroes Foundation I enrolled in the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) where I graduated with a diploma in Baking and Pastry. I am now an entrepreneur running my own business.”