Moonilal calls for investigation into alleged CoP set-up 'Police can't trust police'

Dr Roodal Moonilal addresses local government candidates and supporters at the UNC Monday night forum, Gopaul Lands Marabella. - Lincoln Holder

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called for an investigation into an alleged set-up of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

"We call for a full and complete investigation into any purported attempt to frame and set-up the Commissioner of Police in this matter. Nothing else will suffice. Because you cannot run a service where the Police Commissioner now need to look behind his back, look cokee-eye (cross-eyed) at every police station in this country."

He was contributing to debate on the Bail (Amendment) Bill in the House on Wednesday.

He said according to a media report the alleged accuser in a sworn affidavit reported he never said that Griffith choked or pulled a gun on him.

"This has serious repercussions (and) implications for what we are doing today."

Moonilal said the media reported the allegation that the Commissioner choked someone and put a gun to their head.

"International when persons read that all over the world what is their impression of this country?"

He said the person who is reported to have made the allegation is saying that nothing happened and claimed their is a committee consisting of police officers and media personnel operating to take down the Commissioner. He added that Griffith responded and said he was not surprised and for a few months there had been an orchestrated attempt to use certain individuals, rogue elements in uniform and one or two individuals in the media, to deliberately undermine the police "because we have been hurting big illegal business."

He added: "If police officers, as the Police Commissioner is suggesting, can attempt to set up and attempt to frame the Commissioner of Police who is we (sic)?"

He said in this country the "police don't trust the police" and when suspended would prefer someone from Scotland Yard investigate rather than their local colleagues.