Prof Ramkissoon gets lifetime award

- Elliot Francois

AFTER receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies (UWI) during UWI’s Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) graduation in October, Prof Harold Ramkissoon has been given yet another honour.

Ramkissoon was presented with the faculty’s first lifetime achievement award on Friday at UWI’s 2019 Maths Fair at the JFK Auditorium o the St Augustine campus.

He served in the positions of lecturer, senior lecturer and professor in the FST from 1976-2007. In 2007 he was conferred with the title of Professor Emeritus.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to honour his service to the faculty. Ramkissoon thanked the head of the maths department and the entire mathematics department. He also thanked the faculty for contributing to his development as much he had contributed to the faculty’s development.

“The mathematics department provided the enabling environment for whatever I have been able to achieve. Thank you.”

Addressing the students at the maths fair, he wished them luck on their journeys in the field of mathematics, expressing his hope for the country’s young, budding mathematicians.

Apart from his teaching achievements, Ramkissoon is also an author, having published five books.

His honours include the first Caricom Science Award (jointly with Jamaican Dr Raymond Wright), the Chaconia Gold national award, the Academic Gold Medal of Simon Bolivar University in Venezuela, and the key to the city of Havana, Cuba.