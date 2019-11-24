Mucurapo East Secondary gets anti-bullying safe space

MURAL UNVEILED: Digicel Foundation strategic partnership officer Alicia Hospedales shares a word with students in front of their painted mural which depicts the very first uniform worn by students when the school opened in 1976. -

A safe-space project to transform the quadrangle of the Mucurapo East Secondary school into an artistic, peaceful space was officially launched on November 14.

The upgrades to the quadrangle highlight the area as a designated space where students can recreate and socialise peacefully, a statement from the Digicel Foundation said.

The project was part of an initiative to prevent crime through environmental design.

The EPIC Project was a collaborative effort by Deloitte & Touche, the Digicel Foundation, the principal, teachers, students and staff of the Mucurapo East Secondary School.

The $33,500 investment covered the upgrade of the school’s quadrangle with a vibrant, colourful mural containing positive messages, the painting of benches and plant pots in the various student house colours.

Another addition to the quadrangle was the installation of the first phase of a sail canopy roof and the installation of new plants.

Speaking at the launch, Derek Phillips, principal of the school, explained that this initiative, which began four year ago, was intended to reduce misbehaviour and acts as an anti-bullying mechanism within and outside the school’s compound through changing the physical environment.

Phillips said, “It has certainly enhanced the beauty of our school and is a start of things to come”

Tovya Headley, one of the two teachers who completed the wall mural with her art students, explained that the colour palette used symbolised the cycle of challenges that staff and students can experience as well as the vibrant and enduring connectedness they share. She expressed gratitude to the students who volunteered their time to painting the mural and she also made special mention of the contribution of Zakiyah Callender, an alumni of the school.

Ravi Rampersad who spoke on behalf of Deloitte & Touche expressed the company’s delight to be able to play a part in creating the safe space for the student body and encouraged the students to foster ownership of the quadrangle.