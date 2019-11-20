Mother, son gunned down in San Juan

Police process the scene at which a mother and her son were shot on the corner of Saddle Road and Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan, yesterday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Members of the North Eastern Division, Homicide Bureau Region II and Crime Scene Investigators were kept busy up until late on Tuesday evening as they investigated the murder of a 22-year-old man and his mother in San Juan.

Police said Shawn Joseph, a taxi driver and his 55-year-old mother Marsha Joseph were at the corner of the Santa Cruz Old Road and Saddle Road at around 4 pm when they were confronted by a gunman who shot them several times.

Residents heard the gunfire and, on checking, saw mother and son bleeding on the street.

They were taken to the Mt Hope Hospital where they died while being treated.

Investigators said they suspected both were killed because of an ongoing land dispute.

Both were from Gasparillo Village, Santa Cruz.