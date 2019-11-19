Moonilal to Wylie: ‘Gary looking for you’

Dr Roodal Moonilal addresses local government candidates and supporters at the UNC Monday night forum, Gopaul Lands Marabella. - Lincoln Holder

UNC Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal trained his guns on the ruling party’s use of Cambridge Analytica’s “Wylie Coyote” to accuse the Opposition party of spying on the population, while the government simultaneously presided over the economic decline of south Trinidad. Moonilal also likened the December 2 “liberation” of TT from the PNM to the historic Allied invasion of Normandy during WWII.

In typical Moonilal style, he had the large contingent of UNC supporters cheering his every word at a mass meeting at the Gopaul Lands Carpark, Marabella, on Monday night. He said TT is the only place where it floods everywhere except in the dams and where a government with “nothing to show” tells its supporters to “read a book as part of their campaign.”He was referring to Mindf--ck, the book by Christopher Wylie which suggests the PP administration used CA to spy on citizens.

Zeroing in on the allegations, he said, “Let me say categorically that the UNC and the PP government had absolutely nothing to do with Cambridge Analytica."

We had no contact, no invoice, no documents, no receipt, nada, nahin. This is an ugly and stupid distraction by (Dr Keith) Rowley and (Stuart) Young. “This is a distraction away from the 455 murders, from the closure of Yara – which they knew about several weeks now, so they time the CA story to take away from the suffering of the workers and their families.” He also alleged that Wylie had asked for a payment of $500,000 for himself and a TV production crew to come to TT.”We support the move by the CoP to seek out Wylie first! Let him give them documents and evidence, as I did on the Rowley wire transfer AV drilling matter.

“He can only fool the PNM, not the UNC. The TTPS can’t find him yet. Tonight I call on Wylie – the TTPS looking for you. If you are hearing me, call 482 GARY.”He then turned to south Trinidad, saying it is in a state of neglect, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is being used as a “fete venue,” while the once bustling High street, San Fernando, is a ghost town. “You can play cricket on High Street during the day.”

He also chided San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello for “buffing citizens” while not looking after the wellbeing of residents. He said there are serious allegations of wastage of funds and cited the Lady Hailes car park, which was developed for “several hundred thousand dollars” but which had been rented to a "friend.”

“Given the location of the hospital and water taxi terminal, the car park is always full. But members of the public have to pay $7 an hour to park there.

“Ask them who is benefiting from the corporation's huge investment. Certainly not the people of San Fernando or the public.”