Lot to like about the PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister jolted me out (of) an apathetic slumber with his recent comment about the elites who cry down this country, even calling it a failed state, while sucking the land dry and not living up to their social obligations.

Now, correct me if I am wrong, but very few elites write letters to the editor, critical of the Government of the day, or say such things on radio or television interviews. For the main part, the truly elite just quietly make lots of money, which is then enjoyed in exotic locales far from the prying eyes of ordinary folk.

Now, as someone who goes on record to sometimes criticise certain government policies, actions or lack thereof, I would like to say that much of what the Prime Minister says publicly is very commendable. His anti-corruption focus is just what the country needs from its leader at this juncture. His admission that the public service could do better is admirable. His current Police Commissioner is showing the kind of leadership which should reap serious rewards, in a fairly short period of time. His efforts to re-structure Petrotrin came with good intentions and we all hope that the medium to long term results will eventually support the current actions being taken. Yes, there is a lot to like about the forthrightness and apparent honesty of the Prime Minister.

However, can I humbly remind our Prime Minister that almost all of us learn more from our failures than our successes. So, when one receives criticism, always look at is as an opportunity to learn and to improve. We all need to do better if TT is to have a brighter future.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval