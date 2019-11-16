Tobago leaders: Sat stood for his beliefs

Satnarayan Maharaj -

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles says late Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj will be remembered for his contributions to education, culture, politics and religion.

In extending to condolences on Saturday to the late Hindu leader's family, Charles described Maharaj as a very passionate religious leader who stood firm on his convictions and beliefs.

"I am sure that Mr Maharaj's passing is a great loss to his family and the Indian and Hindu communities," he said in a statement.

Charles urged the country to remember Maharaj's family during their time of grief and mourning.

Maharaj, 88, passed away in his sleep early on Saturday at the Medical Associates Private Hospital, St Joseph, almost one week after suffering stroke.

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke also extended condolences to Maharaj's family and the Hindu community on behalf of the party, the Public Services Association and the National Trade Union Centre, which he also leads.

Duke said Maharaj will be remembered for his convictions and outspokenness.

"We believe that Sat, in his time, stood for something. He expressed his views in a very candid manner and at times, I did not agree with his views.

"But that's life. We did appreciate the difference he tried to make in our world and I think his presence, his contributions for and against would be missed."

In April, Duke sharply condemned Maharaj for comments he made on a TV programme accusing Tobagonians of being lazy, not working, and even claimed Tobago men chased white women to commit rape. This led to police investigations for sedition.

Tobago Hindu Society president Pulwaty Beepath also extended condolences to Maharaj's on behalf of the organisation's spiritual leader pundit Ramdath Mahase and its members.