TT’s Para W/Champs campaign ends

Akeem Stewart. PHOTO BY DAVID REID.

TT’s campaign at the 2019 World Para Athletic Championships, in Dubai, came to an end yesterday, with Akeem Stewart placing fifth in the men’s discus throw F64 final.

The Paralympian began with a throw of 50.02 metres, followed by three fouls. He then threw high furthest distance of 53.16m.

Jeremy Campbell, of the US, placed first with a throw of 61.04 metres. US’ David Blair placed second with 59.87m, Croatia’s Ivan Katanusic came third with 54.53, while Adrian Matusik of Slovakia came fourth with 54.09m.

Stewart also competed in the men’s javelin throw F64 final on Nov 8, placing eighth with a throw of 52.62m.

At the 2017 Para World Championships, in London, he placed fifth in the discus throw final, and won gold in the men’s javelin throw F43 final, setting a world record of 57.61 metres. He also won the men’s shot put F43 final and set a world record of 19.08m.

Nyoshia Cain-Claxton represented TT in the women’s 200m T64 final on November 9, also placing eighth. She clocked a time of 30.59 seconds. She was also scheduled to run the women’s 100m T64 final but did not start.

Both athletes recently copped medals for TT at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru in August. Stewart won the men’s discus throw F64 final, and placed second in the men’s javelin throw F64 final, while Cain-Claxton copped bronze in the women’s 200m T64 final, and gold in the 100m final.

The Championships began on November 7 and end today.