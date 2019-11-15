John-Williams names election slate

TTFA president David John-Williams -

TT FOOTBALL Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams, who is seeking another term, has announced his slate for the association's upcoming elections on November 24.

Under the name Team Impactors, TTFA National Football Committee chairman Selby Browne will be running for first vice-president, while Anthony Moore, Tobago Football League president, will run for second vice-president. Southern Football Association representative Collin Partap will vie for third vice-president.

In a press release issued on Friday, the team said, "David John-Williams, seeking second term, is committed to performance, accountability and development.

"This team, with its vast experience in business, law, marketing and finance, shares an akin vision to return TT football to number one in Concacaf will build upon the foundation laid by the current administration.

"We encourage the membership to seek the truth, and measure based on performance and deliverables."

Team Impactors will go up against United TTFA, led by Secondary Schools Football League president William Wallace, and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers owner Richard Ferguson's slate.

Wallace's slate includes: Clynt Taylor (Central FA General Secretary) for first vice-president, Susan Joseph-Warrick (Women’s League Football President) as second vice-president and Joseph Sam Phillip (former TT Pro League Chairman) as third vice-president.

Ferguson's slate consists of Eddie Dean for first vice-president, Raymond Thom for second vice-president and Shymdeo Gosine, head of Central Football Association, for third vice-president.