TTBA agrees to ‘neutral’ venue for Potts/Ramnath meeting

Boxing promoter Buxo Potts, from left, Faith Ramnath and her father Russell. - Jelani Beckles

PRESIDENT of the TT Boxing Association (TTBA), Cecil Forde, will accommodate the request made by boxing promoter Boxu Potts and members of Faith Ramnath’s team to discuss the on-going protest matter at a “neutral” location.

Originally, the board summoned both parties to a meeting at Cosmic Boxing Gym, in Marabella, on Sunday, to address the protest action filed by Potts and Ramnath after the National Championships last week. However, the complainants did not show up for the hearing, citing safety and security concerns.

According to Potts, Cosmic Boxing Gym is also the residence of Forde and “Faith Ramnath and her team feel threatened by Mr Cecil Forde and his goons and feel it is unsafe to go to his home at St James Street, Battoo Ave, Marabella.”

The boxing administrator though, was not perturbed and opted to give in to their request. Speaking with Forde yesterday, he stated the board will facilitate a venue-change but is presently unsure as to when and where the meeting will take place.

“We know they were not going to come to the meeting but what we decided to do is to agree to a neutral venue. We are in the process of convening another meeting for them at one of the government facilities such as SporTT or elsewhere. We have no problem with that (change of venue),” said Forde.

The fraternity’s president also indicated, in just over three weeks, the TTBA will be hosting the Caribbean Boxing Championships, at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo and as such, the BA is currently swamped with preparation. He said a formal request must also be placed beforehand if they are to use one of the Government’s facilities to host the meeting.

“We have to apply for a space from the Government and that will take some time. Right now, we’re (up to our throat) with preparations for the Caribbean Championships because teams will begin to arrive, over 100 athletes, from December 3 and 4. We are housing the athletes in Couva and organising the Jean Pierre Complex for use. We have to a lot of work to do to ensure this event is of the highest standard. The important thing is that we agreed that we would source another venue in the near future,” he explained.

After the November 1 loss against Lambert, Ramnath and her father voiced concerns on the match/result through Potts. They believe the 24-year old Lambert was classed as an elite fighter while Ramnath was graded as a junior, thus making the fight, weigh-in and result, “unlawful.” According to the boxer, Lambert “felt stronger.”

In response to these allegations, Forde declared a technical meeting was held at the venue (Cosmic Boxing Gym) four days prior and was attended by all participating coaches and managers, including Russel Ramnath (Faith’s coach/manager/father). Forde confirmed Russel presented his daughter’s record book and entered her name in the draw under the Elite Female 51kg division. He then agreed to all conditions explained by the TTBA technical team.