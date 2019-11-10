PNM Tobago elections on January 19

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

The PNM Tobago Council internal elections will be held on January 19, 2020. The announcement was made today by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles at the PNM's 49th annual convention, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Charles said the elections will also see the adoption of the one man one vote system for all positions contested.

At the 2016 elections, Charles and Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender were voted in via the one man one vote system but the other positions were filled through the delegate system. There are 17 positions on the Executive of the PNM Tobago Council.