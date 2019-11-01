Le Hunte, Labour Ministry respond to OWTU: T&TEC trainees safe

The lives of On the Job (OJT) trainees assigned to T&TEC are not at risk, said Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte.

He told Newsday on Wednesday the comment of Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union vice president Peter Burke that the trainees were in danger was untrue.

On Tuesday Burke said T&TEC management had recently given instructions to include OJT trainees in groups doing street light and power line repairs.

Speaking at an emergency press conference, he said this move had put the lives of trainees at risk. He said they were being mobilised to complete work for the upcoming general election.

But Le Hunte said, “I know T&TEC is very mindful of their safety records. All the necessary safety precautions are being undertaken."

He said as part of the programme, it is an on-the-ground element in the training which would facilitate and require the trainees to be out on the field.

During a discussion with chairman of T&TEC Keith Sirju, he said, it was confirmed that the allegations of the OWTU were untrue.

On Thursday, however, a release from the Ministry of Labour said the trainees at T&TEC were not part of the government's OJT programme.

The ministry said, to date, the OJT records for all regions do not indicate that any trainees have been assigned to T&TEC through the programme.

While the OJT programme is committed to develop the youth of the nation with the provision of opportunities for training through the acquisition of work-based knowledge and industry-specific experience, it said, the ministry is cognisant of the safety of all trainees.

"One of the standards implemented by the ministry prior to the placement of any trainee to an organisation is that organisation would be inspected by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority."

It said the programme forges strategic alliances with private and public-sector employers, creating job opportunities for young peole in safe working environments.

On Wednesday, T&TEC public relations officer Annabelle Brasnell told Newsday the rotation of the trainees to the different departments was communicated with the OWTU a week before the vice president made his statements.

“We have a craftsman trainee programme that runs for three and a half months. It’s a combination of theoretical and theoretical training. Once the trainees complete their theoretical training. they go out on the field to learn practical work.

“For several months the trainees have been assigned to the distribution areas for training. We have simply moved them to the public lighting department to give them exposure in that area. They are still trainees. They are being supervised.”