Hadco Phase II hosts Big 5 thank-you lime On Boogsie's birthday

Boogsie thanks John Hadad of Hadco, sponsors of Phase II. - Gary Cardinez

An impromptu Big 5 thank-you lime, which coincided with the birthday celebration of Hadco Phase II’s arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, was held at the band’s pan theatre in Woodbrook on Monday night.

On behalf of the sponsor, John Hadad, Hadco group co-CEO, first thanked Danielle Espinet for all her co-ordination management and devoted service to the band.

He then singled out Terry Bernard, the band’s captain, for commendation, saying, “I like the way you work. You have a level head, and on behalf of the sponsors, I don’t think the band has been in better hands than under you as the captain.”

Then to Akua Leith, who the band just recruited as conductor, “New kid on the block: a lot of people have been taking note of your presence in the band and you really bring a nice fresh dimension. Youth, music, discipline – people see it, people appreciate it. Thank you on behalf of the band and the sponsors.”

Hadad then thanked all the players.

“We know that it could be tough on the players and their families with practice sessions on evenings, Boogsie cussing yuh today and loving yuh tomorrow. But it’s okay, that is what it is all about and thank you to all the players on behalf of the sponsors.”

To Relator (Willard Harris) Hadad said when he came on stage on Saturday night at the concert, he was wondering where it was going.

“But people were just singing along and dancing. It brought a whole energy that led into that exceptional performance.”

Leaving the best for last, he said to Boogsie: “I have to tell you that from our perspective it’s really wonderful to see you get to 66. Treat that as gold from God because you are only here on the appointment of somebody higher. So treat your existence with delicacy. Understand that you are here for a bigger thing, and a lot of people in this country that own a piece of you and want to see you do well and there are a lot of people that are talking on the outside and loving what they are seeing.

"So let us keep it going, because we have another 20 years of you –maybe 24? We’re not counting it, but every year has to be good and better.

"What happened Saturday night, let’s keep it going. Let us keep showing up. Thank you very much for everything you do. We love you!”

Boogsie responded: “We have the best band in the land, plus we have the best sponsor.”

Band members applauded.

Boogsie continued: “We are about friendship, we have a good band theatre and thanks to the Hadco brothers, John and family. We love allyuh too.”

He also thanked Franka Headley and Golden Hands for their help at the Big 5 concert, Gale Franklyn for the delectable ochro rice, stewed chicken, stewed saltfish and fresh garden salad, his musicians team Earl Brooks, Johann Chuckaree and Dougie Redon, as well as Relator, the media and Ian Franklyn, author of several magazines that document the history of pan.

Boogsie closed by telling the players: “We practising Thursday!”

Boogsie, who was celebrating his 66th birthday that night, then cut one of his three birthday cakes.