The Beasts remain indomitable

Latin softball continues at Queens Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The Beasts of San Fernando won again and remain undefeated leaders in the fifth Latin Softball Championship of TT.

Last Sunday, at Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain, the team consisting mostly of Venezuelan players from the city of Anaco, defeated La Vinotinto of Arima by ten runs by 7 .

A batting festival was lived on the pitch, accompanied by a good number of fans that attended the three games that were performed.

The Beasts took advantage early in the duel to ensure their fourth victory of the championship. They have not yet been defeated.

Although Arima’s team was a tough opponent, pitcher Jesus Thomas was able to control the progress and secured the victory.

Cuba, which did not play this week, remains in second place with three wins and one lost.

Los Amigos, of Tucupita, took advantage of the bad moment of the San Fernando Pit Bulls to beat them ten runs by 0 and thus climb to third place in the table (2-1). Gabriel Mata threw a good ball from the mound and the victory was scored.

In the third game, on Sunday, Los Titanes beat Los Rebeldes of the Dominican Republic 8 by 6. The two were left with a record of two wins and one defeat. Eriver Franco was the winning pitcher.

Three more games will be held, next Sunday, at Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain. At 10am, La Vinotinto face Los Caciques, then Los Amigos will play against Cuba and to end the day The Beasts take on Los Rebeldes.