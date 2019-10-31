Robinson-Regis: Saddam Hosein wrong on URP

Camille Robinson-Regis. -

PLANNING and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis commented on opposition Senator Saddam Hosein’s allegation that the ruling PNM may be using the URP programme to influence voters in marginal and non-marginal constituencies in the lead-up to local government elections on December 2.

Speaking to the media at the University of TT’s Energy Campus, Point Lisas, on Tuesday, the minister said the opposition has a penchant for giving incorrect information.

“In any event, everyone is a citizen of TT and URP members can join the PNM if this is their choice.”

During a sitting of the Senate Hosein reportedly said he had received a bundle of documents in his mailbox “which implicates a high number of high-ranking government officials involved in a scheme to use the Treasury as the purse of the PNM.”

URP’s management, Hosein said, was given instructions in the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo “that persons who belong to the 18 PNM party groups should be rostered to work with a gang of eight persons.”

Hosein called for a “forensic criminal investigation.”

Rodinson-Regis dismissed questions,saying Hosein had a habit just like the leader of the opposition (Kamla Persad Bissessar), and to the last person, the UNC has a core habit of giving the public incorrect information and information that cannot stand scrutiny.

“I have no intention of discussing this any further,” she said.

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings replied in the Senate that Hosein had not provided any documentation of the misuse of URP funds.