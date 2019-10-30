Costa leads TT Caribbean Road team in Cuba

TT's Alexi Costa -

REIGNING CARIBBEAN elite women’s road and time trial champion, Alexi Costa, spearheads a nine-member TT contingent who will leave today for Havana, Cuba, to compete in the 2019 Caribbean Road Cycling Championships, which pedals off on Saturday.

Costa, who will begin the defence of her time trial title on day-one, is the lone female cyclist on TT’s roster, but is considered one of the favourites to secure a podium place.

On day-two, the 24-year old Heatwave rider will then aim for a successful defence of her regional road crown.

Joining Costa are talented male representatives Akil Campbell, Tyler Cole, Nathan Alexander, Kemp Orosco and Maurice Burnette. The technical staff comprises of Ian Cole (manager), Ashton Williams (coach) and Kevin Tinto (mechanic).

The 2019 Road Championships event is a Class 1.2 of the International Cycling Union and riders will participate in the elite category and sub 23 years of both sexes.