Chapman bros share singles titles at Subway tennis

BROTHERS Jordell and Jaylon Chapman, captured the Boys Under-12 and Under-14 Singles titles respectively when action continued in the 2019 Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, on Monday.

After getting past fourth seed, Kayden Siewrattan, 4-0 4-2 in the semi-final round, Jordell swept past Logan Hamel-Smith 4-0, 4-0 in the title match.

Similarly, his older sibling and second seed Jaylon triumphed with a 6-1, 6-3 result against third ranked James Hadden in his semi-final encounter, before getting past Tim Pasea 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match.

The brother-combination will have another opportunity to vie for silverware this weekend when they do battle against the top-seeded duo of Kale Dalla Costa and Isaiah Boxill in the Boys Doubles Under-14 semi-final. Also vying for a spot in the final are fourth ranked Hadden/Daniel Jeary, who will face Zachery Byng and Zechariah Permell in the second ‘semi’.

Meanwhile, Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and partner Daniel Rahaman were crowned champions of the Boys Doubles Under-12 after producing a 5-3, 4-2 win over Logan Hamel-Smith and Siewrattan.

Shiloh Walker trumped Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 4-2, 4-2 to cop the Girls Under-10 Singles trophy while Brian Harricharan staged an impressive 4-0, 4-1 upset victory against top seed, Connor Carrington, in the boys equivalent. Gabriella Prince also showed fine form as she produced an almost flawless 4-1, 4-0 performance against Madeline D’Arcy in the Girls Under-12 final.

Up to press time last night, the remaining title matches of the Boys Doubles Under-10 and Girls Doubles Under-12 were still being contested after a rain-affected matchday on Monday evening.

On Friday through Sunday, the tournament climaxes with the Under-16 and Under-18 division being contested.

OTHER RESULTS –

Boys U-12 Singles Semi-Final - Logan Hamel-Smith def Messiah Permell 1-4, 4-2, 1-5.

Boys U-14 Singles Semi-Final - Tim Pasea def Nathen Martin 6-3, 6-7(3), 10-5.

Girls U-10 Doubles Round Robin - Reena Dougdeen/Jannah Mohammed def Karissa Mohammed/Lilly Mohammed by walkover.

Boys U-12 Doubles Semi-Final - Logan Hamel-Smith/Kayden Siewrattan def Daniel Dumas/Malcolm Prince 4-1, 4-2.

Boys U-12 Doubles Semi-Final - Yeshowah Campbell/Smith/Daniel Rahaman def Josh Low/Messiah Permell 4-0, 4-1.