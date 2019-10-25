Lodge Bi-centennial cops Chefs Delight trophy

Lodge Bi-centenial winners of the bragging rights trophy - Joan Rampersad

Lodge Bi-centennial won the bragging rights trophy at the Anual Masonic Chefs Delight event at Angostura Ltd in Laventille on Saturday night.

The first-time winners of the event, impeccably dressed in Roman helmets and air-brushed aprons of Roman infantry armour, produced Coliseum Chicken, Spartan Pork, Empire Chicken, Barbarian Beef and Roman Sword Fish, getting the judges’ nod for the trophy.

Each of the 11 of the 13 Scottish Lodges in TT was tasked with coming up with a gimmick for its presentation, and for the most part, they had patrons marvelling at their portrayals and dish presentations.

Lodge Eastern Star, winners for the last three years, were extremely impressive with their presentation of Masonry and Pan, in tribute to legendary pan arrangers past and present. Their aprons bore images of Jit Samaroo, Clive Bradley and Ken "Professor" Philmore (all deceased), Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and current champion arranger Duvone Stewart, who was there in person to welcome patrons to Eastern Stars’ station.

Their dishes included Desperadoes Gourmet Pork, Renegades King Fish, Invaders Creole Oxtail, All Stars Pinapple BBQ Chicken and Phase II Coconut Curry Goat, all adorned with pan-stick spoons.

Lodge Rosslyn, who had been victors three times previously, came with Thai food, including Thai Shrimp, Fish in Coconut Sauce, and Tamarind Pork.

Lodge Royalian came armed with Fish in Wine Sauce, Roast Pork in Pineapple Sauce, Smoked Beef, Plaintain Stuffed Chicken Breasts and Jerk Buffalo Chicken Wings.

Dressed as Scotsmen, chefs of Lodge Hesperus whipped up Lamb Daube (Dobencal grilled lamb with white wine) and Roasted Spring Chicken with Spinach among other fancy dishes, while Lodge Trinity dishes included Johnny Whisky Lamb Slices, Texas Rabbit Stew and Fish (Matumbo), Lodge Caribbean Light’s Crispy Skin Pork was impressive, as were Lodge Arima's pork delights.

Lodge Alexandra served duck, goat, lamb, beef and chicken dishes, and Lodges United Brothers and Felicity did their usual curry dishes.

Frenz in Muzik also entertained.