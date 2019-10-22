Ramadhar calls for full investigation into assassination plot claims

MP for St Augustine, Prakash Ramadhar. -

ST AUGUSTINE MP Prakash Ramadhar is calling for a full and thorough investigation into claims made by the Prime Minister that he and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi were the subject of an alleged assassination plot.

At a press conference at his Railway Road, St Augustine Constituency office this morning, Ramadhar said, unlike his colleagues at the United National Congress (UNC) who dismissed allegations of the plot, such utterances ought to be the subject of a thorough police investigation.

He also warned that whether true or not, such a claim could have serious ramifications on due process and freedom of speech.

"I consider any claim to assassinate anyone, especially an attorney general, to be the most serious matter one can imagine in a democracy.

“However, I find the timing of these statements to be more than curious on a political platform, because if there were merit to these allegations – that assassins were approached and offered US$2 million (according to police sources) to do the nasty work, I can only imagine by now, given the level of detail five years later, there would have been a full report on whether this was vacuous old talk or whether there was validity to it."

Ramadhar called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to utilise all resources necessary to investigate the reports being made.

He also asserted that such allegations, if false, could potentially be used to prime the population against the Opposition in the lead-up to the local and general elections.