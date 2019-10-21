Relative of guest house owner: It’s a reputable business

The pool located to the back of the property, where early this morning members of the elite police unit, SORT, Special Operation Response Team conducted an exercise, detaining 22 females and 20 men, investigations are ongoing, Chancellor Heights, Upper Lady Chancellor Road, St Anns. Monday, October 21, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

A relative of the owner of the Chancellor Heights guest house, which was raided by police during a pool party on Sunday night, has denied reports that the establishment is a brothel. She insists it is a reputable business.

Speaking with Newsday at the St Anns guest house this morning, the woman said the business has been a part of the community for almost 30 years and has never had any problems with the law.

She said the house caters to families for various events from family outings to children's birthday parties.

"We've been around a while and we've never had this kind of trouble before. We cater to different people and families and they will bring with them people of their own, so those girls being here weren't brought here by us (management)."

Asked about reports of minors being present for the pool party, she said, "Normally what we do when we have a reservation for an event, we will ask how much people are expected to come and whether these people are relatives or what. But we wouldn't know about what guests are coming to the event. A lot of people tend to come to our guest house because we have cheaper rates than others in the area, but it's a reputable place."

When Newsday visited, beer bottles and other beverages were still on tables at the poolside, while inflatable pool toys were still outside.

Residents in the area told Newsday that while they were accustomed to seeing the guest house, they did not suspect anything out of the ordinary.

The raid resulted in 22 women being taken away and 20 men being detained.