Rancho Quemado man still critical

Robert Mendoza, who was shot several times on Tuesday night, is still in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Mendoza, 46, was attacked by gunmen at his Rancho Quemado, Palo Seco home.

Mendoza’s wife Ellen Joseph, 30, who was shot in the chest, died while being treated.

Investigators say Mendoza was recently investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit. They also said the shooting incident was the result of a sour relationship with an Erin businessman.

Mendoza, who operated off the south coast, owns several fishing boats and has several government contracts.

Police placed this murder in the same class as those of Vaughn "Sandman" Mieres, his wife Alika Letty Dehere and two others who were killed on July 25. While there are no links to these murders, the killers used the same method.

After firing several shots at Mendozas, the gunmen escaped in a white Nissan Tiida parked outside the house and went to the Los Iros beach, where they torched the car. Police say the suspects may be locals and Venezuelan men who used boats to escape.

Relatives say the killers did not see the couple’s two children, seven and five, who were in the kitchen with the maid when they entered the house.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau visited the home and took statements from relatives.

No one has been held for the murder of Joseph and the shooting of Mendoza.

Insp Corrie and other members of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.