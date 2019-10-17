Masman ‘Tico’ Skinner dies

Brian "Tico" Skinner -

BRIAN “Tico" Skinner, known for his devil mas portrayals from 1973-2005, died at his Barataria home last Saturday morning. He was 75.

His daughter Aisha said her father had prostate cancer but always had a fighting spirit which never changed.

“It was only during the last four months he became bedridden, but he had that same jovial personality.”

The J’Ouvert bandleader brought jab molassie, devils and paint into the pretty mas arena said Janice Lawrence-Clarke. She was his one and only queen who, in 1999, portrayed For some love to end in hell, all you need is one Horn – I Am that UNIQuehORN, from the band When some love ends in Hell.

“Producing powerful kings and Tuesday productions, he kept the door open to make Tuesday mas accessible to all,” Lawrence-Clarke said.

That same year Hilton Arneaud played king and husband to Lawrence-Clarke, and on stage the marriage ritual was performed by deceased J’Ouvert masman Keith Sheppard.

Arneaud told Newsday, in the earlier days of Skinner’s mas the band used to come out from Belmont and would be the first to cross the Savannah stage.

But Aisha said her father was more famous among young people for his Carnival Saturday after-Panorama parties, which were free to the public.

Arneaud said he remained Skinner’s longtime friend but, when the latter’s health worsened some three weeks ago, he stopped visiting because it was too emotional for him to handle. He said he prayed with Skinner during his visits.

Aisha also said her father was a very spiritual man.

His funeral takes place today at the St Theresa’s RC Church in Malick at 11 am, followed by burial at the Lapeyrouse cemetery. Skinner leaves to mourn his children Talita, Brian, Marlon, Renee and Aisha, companion Marilyn Francis, wife Patricia Skinner, brothers Vernon and Rudolph, and sisters Gemma and Myrna.