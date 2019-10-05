Traffic makes Pollard late for press conference

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain Carlos Brathwaite, left, greets Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard, at a pre-match press conference, held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Guyana, on Saturday. Photo courtesy CPLT20

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard was unavoidably late for a Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) press conference with the captains of the other playoff teams, at the National Stadium, Providence.

The business end of the CPL bowls off tomorrow with a playoff doubleheader in Guyana.

When the press conference began the captains of the Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were all present at the press conference. A CPL official said Pollard was stuck in traffic. Guyana skipper Shoaib Malik said he saw the congestion on his way to the stadium. Pollard eventually arrived, but it is unknown at what time.

TKR, on a miserable six-match winless run, face the Patriots tomorrow at 11 am in a do-or-die clash in the eliminator.