No more details on Young’s Venezuela visit

NO more details are being provided about National Security Minister Stuart Young's visit to Venezuela two weeks ago.

Young went to Caracas on September 19. A statement from his ministry said he went there to "to discuss matters of interest to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of TT."

While in Caracas, Young met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Internal Relations Minister Nestor Reverol, Energy Minister Manuel Quevedo, Foreign Affairs Minister, Jorge Arreaza and Vice Minister for the Caribbean/Ambassador to Caricom, Raúl LiCausi.

The meetings covered a wide range of issues including matters of national security and energy.

Young could not be contacted for details of these meetings.

But speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior national security ministry official said the statement issued by the ministry on the day of Young's visit stands.

"Nothing more to be said," the official said.

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the Dragon gas deal was not discussed during Young's visit last month. Dr Rowley said matters of mutual interest were discussed, but did not say what those matters were.