Rousillac man, 73, still missing after five months

A 73-YEAR-OLD Rousillac man has disappeared without a trace, and his children are fearing the worst.

Kenneth Titus of Boodoosingh Lane, Rousillac left his home on April 21.

According to a police report, at about 5 am Titus's son Kenton left home and went to work.

Kenton said when he returned that evening, his father was not there. He said the place was locked, as his father would always secure the house if he stepped out.

“I called his name and there was no answer, so at that moment I just thought he was by the neighbour chatting, as he usually does.”

Kenton said when it began to get dark he decided to go by the neighbour to check on his father.

“It turns out he was not there. The neighbour did not see him.

"I could not believe what I was hearing. Right away I went to the police station to make a report.”

Kenton said he was told to return to the station the next day.

“I did not go back the next day, but instead I began to search the entire area looking for my father. I asked everyone he knew and who knew him and even strangers, but no one has seen him.”

On April 24 he returned to the La Brea Police Station and filed a missing person report, and continued searching.

Kenton said, a few days later he received a phone call from a man saying he had seen his father walking on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain.

“That same day I went up to Port of Spain on the promenade looking for my dad. I searched the promenade for hours and my dad was nowhere to be found.

"It is hard to know that your father disappeared just like that without any warning.”

He said, in the last five months not a day has gone by when he has not searched.

“This is not normal. I think someone has my dad. I know my dad is alive, I know it.

"Please, please just send my daddy home, please. If anyone sees him anywhere, please call the police. Please, I am begging I just want my dad home."

La Brea police are investigating.