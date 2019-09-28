Siblings take mother, 80, to doctor before breaking tragic news

FEARFUL that their 80-year-old mother’s health may take a turn for the worst, her children took her to see a doctor before they told her that her son Satnarine “Teddy” Rampersad was murdered.

After the doctor declared Dolly Rampersad being healthy. The siblings took their mother home and broke the news to her.

“I watched my mother break down and cry. She cried for hours after we told her Teddy was killed. We held her and she just continued crying and crying. My mother is so heartbroken now. It is hard for her. Teddy was one her joys,” said Capildeo Rampersad, 61.

“We did not want to take any chances. We did not know how she would have taken the news, so taking her to the doctor was the best bet for us.”

On Thursday morning, 57-year-old Rampersad was killed when he went to check on his two female tenants who were being robbed at his Titanium Crescent, Union Hall, San Fernando home.

Police said they received a call from one of Rampersad’s neighbours who heard unusual noises coming from his home. When they arrived, they were met by two traumatised Chinese women who could not speak English. The police were directed to an upstairs apartment where they found Rampersad’s body on a bed. He had a gunshot wound to his neck.

“My mother has lost two of her sons and now Teddy. It is only so much her heart can take. My brother did not deserve this. He was one of the most kindhearted persons you would ever meet. He went to help his tenants and instead they (bandits) killed him.”

Capildeo said he does not know how his mother will hold up at the funeral on Saturday morning.

“She is not doing well right now. She is struggling to cope.”

Rampersad will be cremated at the Mosquito Creek after a funeral in La Romaine.

Up to late Friday, no one has been arrested and Homicide Region Three police are investigating.