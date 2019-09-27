Venezuela name squad to face TT

THE Venezuelan national football team, yesterday, announced the squad that will face TT in Caracas, on October 14 in a friendly match.

Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel called up several players who play for in clubs in Europe.

The clash will take place at the Olympic Stadium of the University City of Caracas, with a capacity for 35,200 spectators, as part of the preparation of both teams for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar 2022.

This will be the second preparatory match for Venezuela in October.

The Venezuelan football association also confirmed another match at the same venue on October 10 against Bolivia.

Venezuela, which currently occupy box 26 in the FIFA rankings, are the only South American country that have not attended a World Cup.

But TT have played at the World Cup in Germany 2006 and on the way to Russia 2018, it took the last place in the final hexagonal of the Concacaf, which delivered three direct tickets to the teams of Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama.

TT will also play against Mexico in the city of Toluca on October 2, then Honduras at Hasely Crawford Stadium on October 10 for the Concacaf League of Nations.

Venezuelan squad:

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Fariñez and Rafael Romo; Defenses: Rolf Feltscher, Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Wilker Angel, Yordan Osorio, Mikel Villanueva, Luis Mago, Bernardo Añor and Roberto Rosales; Medicampo: Renzo Zambrano, José Martínez, Belnaldo Manzano, Junior Moreno, Tomas Rincón, Yangel Herrera, Sergio Córdova, Jhon Murillo, Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero, Juan Pablo Añor, Jefferson Soteldo and Darwin Machis; Forwards: Salomón Rondón, Jan Hurtado, Jhonder Cádiz, Fernando Aristiguieta and Andrés Ponce.