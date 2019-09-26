Team Pharmaco pedal to hat-trick of Nat’l Criterium titles

Team Pharmaco’s National Criterium Championship winners, Emile Abraham (Elite Men), centre, Enrique De Comarmond (Juniors), left, and Stephen Aboud (Men’s 60-69).

TEAM Pharmaco pedalled to three National Criterium Championship titles when the 2019 edition raced off, at Nelson Mandela Park, Port-of-Spain, on Tuesday.

Leading the charge and capturing the meet’s main event (Men’s Elite) was US-based cyclist, Emile Abraham, who rode to gold over the grueling 45km (35 lap) distance. Abraham, who returned to TT to participate in the Tobago International Cycling Classic, fought valiantly to trump silver medallist Kemp Orosco (Team DPS) and bronze receiver, James Hadeed (Heatwave). Rounding off the top-five finishers were Ryan Chin (Breakaway) and Jovian Gomes (PSL) respectively.

Team Pharmaco’s Enrique De Comarmond also bagged the gold in the Junior division ahead of Rigtech Sonics’ D’Angelo Harris (silver) and The Braves’ Ayo Semper (bronze). Stephen Aboud round off the team’s hat-trick of National Criterium titles when he powered to gold in the Men’s 60-69 (5 laps).

Meanwhile, the remaining National trophies were won by Hummingbird’s Wayne Samuel in the Men’s 50-59 (10 laps), Aaron Dowridge (Team Raiders) in the Men’s 40-49 and Jarel Mohammed (Southclaine) in the Tinymites Boys (6 laps).

Other Results:

U-7 Boys: 1. Tyler La Foucade (Hummingbird); 2. Zephaniah Alexander (Rigtech)

U-9 Boys: 1. Adiose Lewis (Vapor Wake); Elisha Greene Jr (PSL); 3. Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech)

U-9 Girls: 1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech); 2. Danika-Marie Romilly (Rigtech)

U-11 Boys: 1. Kafele Desormeaux (Arima Wheelers); 2. JAQUAN Elbourne (PSL); 3. Ceion Saney (Hummingbird)

U-11 Girls: 1. Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake); 2. Teniqua Scott (Rigtech); 3. Malea Butler (Giants)

U-13 Male: 1. Judah Neverson (Rigtech); 2. Levin Lewis (Rigtech); 3. Zion Lucas (Arima Wheelers)

U-13 Female: 1. Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake); 2. Shemaian Hoyte (Vapor Wake)

Tinymites Girls: 1. Alexia Wilson

Tinymites Triathletes: 1. Makira Wallace (Giants); 2. Ashleigh Thomas (Giants); 3. Gianna Sabga (Unattached_

Juvenile Male: 1. Benjamin Moutett (Breakaway)

Masters 40-49: 1. Aaron Dowridge (Raiders); 2. Mark Hosein (Breakaway); 3. Ronald Melville (Raiders)

Masters 50-59: 1. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird); 2. Rodney Woods (Team Woods); 3. Christopher Gill (Heateave)

Masters 70+: 1. Peter Hernandez (Heatwave)

Triathletes: 1. Jeam Marc Granderson; 2. Troy Llanos; 3. Chad Hosein