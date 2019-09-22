Deyalsingh: Leave dead livestock alone

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

FARMERS were yesterday urged to avoid disposing and coming into contact with dead livestock as this could increase their chances of contracting disease and illness during the weather alert.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh offered this advice during a press conference yesterday at a press conference called in response to the passage of Tropical Storm Karen. Deyalsingh said the chances of contracting fatal diseases like Leptospirosis were increased during times of flooding and he urged farmers to avoid disposing of carcasses themselves.

"The handling of dead animals in flood areas increases the risk of contracting Leptospirosis which is a fatal disease. Call the regional corporations to use heavy equipment to move dead animals.

"If you want to to move a dead domesticated animal, like a dead cat or dog, double glove your hands and use protective clothing. If you are going out into flood waters wear tall boots. A simple garbage bag is effective to protective yourself from flood water which carries bacteria."

Deyalsingh also urged public to boil water or add a few drops of bleach to purify tap water in the event of flooding. He said several 24 hour health facilities in Toco, Rio Claro, Mayaro and Arima were activated and placed on high alert since the beginning of the weather alert.