Raft derby, seafood cookout in Manzanilla

Raft derby teams paddle down the Mitan River, Manzanilla.

EMPLOYEES of the regional government bodies came out in numbers for a day of fun as well as to show off their creative cooking skills and raft techniques at the Raft Derby and Seafood Cookout held at the Mitan River, Manzanilla last Saturday.

The event put on by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation brought excited supporters to the riverside as onlookers cheered on the competitors in the raft derby as they came to the finish line. The derby opened the day of activities which included all fours, a Zumba display, entertainment from the Tamana Pioneers steelband and tassa music.

The cooking competition in the afternoon saw participants create a variety of seafood dishes on the spot and then showing off the menus with spectacular presentations.

The event was conceptualised by chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon who wanted to bring employees of the regional bodies together for a day of fun and camaraderie, as well as to network and build relationships among the corporations.

In attendance were regional corporation personnel and employees from San Fernando, Chaguanas, Tunapuna/Piarco, San Juan/Laventille, Diego Martin and Mayaro. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was represented by permanent secretary Destra Bascombe and deputy permanent secretary Ameral Chadee.

The raft derby was won by:

Playboys from Chaguanas Borough Council

Shark boys of Couva, second

PTSC team placed, third

Seafood Cookout

Best presentation – San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation

Best tasting dish – Seafood Conquerors, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation

Most creative dish – curry crab, steam fish, bhaji rice and provision by Chef Lisa of Playboys

Biggest team –

Chef Lisa of Playboys