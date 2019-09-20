8,000 children attend Episcopal Congress

BLESSINGS: Archbishop Jason Gordon speaks to students of St Charles’ Girls RC School yesterday at the first Antilles Episcopal Conference at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

OVER 8,000 children came together as one to spread love and unity at yesterday’s 1st Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC) Mission Congress at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

There are 118 Catholic primary and 21 Catholic secondary schools in TT, and according to Archbishop Jason Gordon, it seemed most of them were there.

“We brought together over 8,000 children to celebrate the fact that by their baptism God is not only calling them to be part of God’s family, but to share that love, that goodness, that blessing with their family and friends.” He said the mission was that God has sought us out, and the children were being called specially to bring goodness and love and peace into the world.

“Especially with all the challenges that we see with our children, that’s why we are calling them specially today. We have 8,000 chairs and plenty people are standing up. We have called them so they can encounter Christ, and having encountered Christ bring Christ’s love and joy to their families, their schools, their friends, back into the world.”

The auditorium was filled to capacity and a beehive of noise as the children interacted with other. However, the noise came down to a bearable when the children took to the stage to give praise and thanks in song, drums and dance.