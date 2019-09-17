Police probe ‘senseless’ murder of Special Olympian

“SENSELESS” was the way family members of Special Olympian Sean Gibson described his murder after his body was found behind a vegetable stall on Saturday morning.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre said they had no idea why anyone would want to kill Gibson whom they described him as a loving person. “He was very obedient. He didn’t give anyone any trouble. He was a slow learner, but otherwise he was a normal guy.”

Relatives said Gibson represented TT in the Special Olympics in football and hockey. They said he was a security guard, who would sometimes do construction work to make ends meet. “The only thing he would like to do is go out an lime,” relatives said.

According to reports, the owner of the vegetable located in Woodland, San Fernando stall went to open for the day of business at about 8 am on Saturday, when he discovered Gibson’s body. His head was bashed in. Pathologists at the centre confirmed he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A funeral service is expected to be held on Wednesday at the Guides chapel in San Fernando at 3 pm, after which he will be cremated. In a separate incident relatives of Roshad Clarke, a 23-year-old employee of Port of Spain Corporation who was killed in Belmont on Saturday are saying they believe he was killed because of mistaken identity.

“When he is not working in corporation he is selling at home. He had so much plans. I was supposed to register his business for him this week,” said a relative.

On Saturday at about 3.30 am, Clarke stopped at the traffic light near Bobby’s bar on Jerningham Avenue when gunmen approached and shot him dead.