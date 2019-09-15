Amalgamated awards 50 SEA grants

Amalgamated Security Services Ltd CEO Pamela Hosein takes a group photo with SEA grant awardees at Amalgamated Security Centre, Chaguanas on Saturday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

VIDYA THURAB

Amalgamated Security Services Ltd awarded over 50 grants to children of it's employees who were successful in the 2019 SEA examinations.

The grant distribution was held at Amalgamated Security Centre, Chaguanas yesterday.

Proud parents turned out with their children to receive the $500 grants.

CEO Amalgamated Security Services Pamela Hosein offered words of advice to both students and parents, saying, "I'd like to say sometimes we tend to focus on careers and job titles, we have to be a little bit mindful of this because we put unnecessary pressure on the children. Don't focus on job titles, focus on what you like to do and make a career off of that. You are more likely to be happy. To everyone I hope you apply yourself and create a good balance among school family, friends and God."

The grant awardees were also given warnings and advice from past grant awardee Adaylia-Marie Beddoe.

"Undoubtedly the move from primary to secondary school is a major transition you will come across new faces, new friends, you have to understand your teachers and the volume of work increases significantly," Beddoe said. "You would meet new people with different personalities and different mindsets. Open you mind to new people embracing new experiences and a different school culture. I warn you do not judge people by the way they look, what they may possess, their financial status or if they're just simply different from you." Beddoe urged the new secondary schoolers.

The grant initiative was started in 2016 under the Anthony Joseph Foundation. The foundation was started in memory of ASSL employee Anthony Joseph, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015 and had worked for the company for 30 years. The aim was to support and assist the children of ASSL employees as they make the transition from primary to secondary school.

Since starting four years ago, the foundation has helped 200 children.