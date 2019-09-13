TTFA receives $3.6m from Sport Ministry

Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, second from left, presents a cheque to David John-Williams, president of the TTFA. Looking on from left are Farook Hosein, permanent secretary, Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Julia Baptiste, TTFA and Anthony Creed, Sport Company of TT.

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, along with officials of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Sport Company of TT, met with representatives of the TT Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, to present a cheque valued at TT $3.6 million, for funding of the eight clubs scheduled to

participate in the 2019 TT Pro League.

According to relase from the ministry, last year, Cabinet made a decision to provide funding to football clubs participating in the TT Pro League for a period of three years. These clubs are Central FC, Calendonia AIA FC, W Connection FC, Pt Fortin FC, Club Sando FC, Terminex Rangers, North East Stars FC and San Juan Jabloteh FC.

During the meeting, Cudjoe said football is very powerful tool for youth development in communities and provides many avenues for personal and professional growth. She urged the football fraternity to focus on creating opportunities for our nation’s youth and reminded the TTFA to ensure that clubs are compliant and players are paid outstanding monies due from previous Pro League seasons. She stated that all stakeholders must work diligently to restore confidence in the sport and trust in the football fraternity.

Prior to receiving the cheque, David John-Williams, president of the TT Football Association, expressed sincere appreciation by thanking the Minister and the Government, by extension, for supporting and investing in football.