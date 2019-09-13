Rangers brush aside Parkites in Ascension

Morvant Caledonia AIA defender Radanfah Abu Bakr (left) screens off Kishon Hackshaw of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, during last Saturday's match in Division One of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers brushed aside Queen’s Park 4-0 on Wednesday, in a rescheduled Division One clash, as the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament continued.

At the La Horquetta Recreation Ground in Arima, Rangers broke the deadlock courtesy of a 45th minute penalty from Jevon Morris.

Samuel Delice widened the lead in the 65th and national left-back Ross Russell jnr completed the win with items in the 89th and 90th minutes.

With the result, Rangers moved up to third spot with 17 points while the Parkites stayed in 10th place with 10 points.

In another rescheduled Division One match, Matura ReUnited notched their first win in the competition, courtesy of a 1-0 result over FC Santa Rosa. Gerald Meloney was the goal-getter for Matura, in the 45th.

Matches in both Division One and Division Two will continue this weekend.

STANDINGS

Division One

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Morvant Caledonia*8*8*0*0*21*6*24

Defence Force*9*7*1*1*21*6*22

La Horquetta Rangers*8*5*2*1*29*6*17

Cunupia FC*9*5*1*3*20*13*16

San Juan Jabloteh*8*5*1*2*17*12*16

Club Sando FC*9*4*1*4*16*13*13

FC Santa Rosa*9*3*2*4*14*17*11

Queen’s Park*9*2*4*3*11*17*10

Police FC (P/League)*8*2*2*4*15*12*8

Guaya United*9*2*0*7*6*21*6

Matura ReUnited*9*1*1*7*8*37*4

Prison Service*9*0*1*8*7*24*1

Division Two

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Deportivo P/Fortin*9*7*1*1*43*9*22

San Fernando Giants*8*7*1*0*26*3*22

UTT*9*6*3*0*24*11*21

Police FC (S/League)*9*6*0*3*12*15*18

Club Sando U Youths*9*3*3*3*20*18*12

Moruga FC*9*3*2*4*14*13*11

Erin FC*9*3*1*5*13*19*10

Harlem Strikers*9*3*1*5*11*22*10

Bethel United*9*2*2*5*12*25*8

RSSR FC*8*2*1*5*8*12*7

P Valley/DM United*9*2*1*6*8*17*7

Marabella Family CC*9*1*0*8*6*33*3