Electric Porsche German car maker delivers on 'e-performance'

The Porsche Taycan fully electric sports car.

German luxury car manufacturer, Porsche recently launched its first fully-electric sports car at various locations around the world, including here in TT. The launch held simultaneously on three continents, revealed the Taycan, a four-door sports saloon, which offers typical Porsche performance and connectivity with everyday usability.

The four-door sports saloon is a unique package, backed by highly advanced production methods and the features of the Taycan are setting new standards in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation. Michael Steiner, member of the executive board of Porsche AG - research and development, said that in the age of electromobility, the Taycan is a true Porsche that “is a fascinating sports car that only excites in terms of its technology and driving dynamics, but also sparks a passion in people all over the world, just like its legendary predecessors have done. Now we are delivering on this promise.”

The first models in the new series are the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo, and both are at the cutting edge of Porsche’s e-performance and are among the most powerful production models that Porsche currently has in its product range. The top speed of both all-wheel-drive models is 260 km/h. The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts instead of the usual 400 volts for electric cars. This is an added advantage for Taycan drivers, as in just over five minutes the battery can be recharged using direct current from the high-power charging network for a range of up to 100 kilometres. The car’s charging time from five to 80 per cent is just under 23 minutes for charging under ideal conditions, and the maximum charging power is 270kW.